Sun, 27 Feb, 2022 - 14:48

Two Swan Lake performances cancelled by Cork Opera House in 'solidarity' with the people of Ukraine

All patrons who had bought tickets for Swan Lake will be contacted in the coming days by Cork Opera House to arrange refunds
Two Swan Lake performances cancelled by Cork Opera House in 'solidarity' with the people of Ukraine

Cork Opera House.  Picture Denis Minihane.

CORK Opera House has cancelled two scheduled performances of Swan Lake by Royal Moscow Ballet following this week’s tragic events in Ukraine.

A statement from the Board of Cork Opera House cited ‘solidarity’ with the people of Ukraine at this terrible time to cancel both performances of Swan Lake that were scheduled to take place in the Cork Opera House today.

The Board of Cork Opera House also says they deeply regret that the decision impacts artists who hail from all over the world and the promoter who is a trusted colleague, but they must stand together in solidarity with the Ukrainian people at this time.

All patrons who had bought tickets for Swan Lake will be contacted in the coming days by Cork Opera House to arrange refunds.

A spokesperson for Cork Opera House said: “It is with great sorrow and regret to our patrons and artists that we have been forced by the tragic circumstances in Ukraine to cancel both performances of Swan Lake by Royal Moscow Ballet.

“The Board of Cork Opera House deeply regret that this decision impacts artists, namely the dancers of this company who hail from all over the world and who have worked hard to make a beautiful show for Irish audiences.

“We are also aware of this decision on the promoter who is a longstanding and trusted colleague."

"However, we must stand together in solidarity with the people of Ukraine at this terrible time. 

"We regret any disappointment to our patrons. We wish to advise our patrons that they will be contacted by Cork Opera House in the coming days to arrange refunds,” the spokesperson added.

Read More

Long Covid floored me, here’s how I got back on my feet again...

More in this section

Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv
Cork city rally told 'housing is a human right' Cork city rally told 'housing is a human right'
Man dies following Cork road collision; Gardaí appeal for witnesses  Man dies following Cork road collision; Gardaí appeal for witnesses 
cork opera housecork arts#ukraine
Man charged with murder of Conor Quinn in Cork in 2018 

Man charged with murder of Conor Quinn in Cork in 2018 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest


Check out the winners of 15th Annual EchoLive Women in Sport Awards 
See the winners here



National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more