Two Swan Lake performances cancelled by Cork Opera House in 'solidarity' with the people of Ukraine

CORK Opera House has cancelled two scheduled performances of Swan Lake by Royal Moscow Ballet following this week’s tragic events in Ukraine.

A statement from the Board of Cork Opera House cited ‘solidarity’ with the people of Ukraine at this terrible time to cancel both performances of Swan Lake that were scheduled to take place in the Cork Opera House today.

The Board of Cork Opera House also says they deeply regret that the decision impacts artists who hail from all over the world and the promoter who is a trusted colleague, but they must stand together in solidarity with the Ukrainian people at this time.

All patrons who had bought tickets for Swan Lake will be contacted in the coming days by Cork Opera House to arrange refunds.

A spokesperson for Cork Opera House said: “It is with great sorrow and regret to our patrons and artists that we have been forced by the tragic circumstances in Ukraine to cancel both performances of Swan Lake by Royal Moscow Ballet.

“The Board of Cork Opera House deeply regret that this decision impacts artists, namely the dancers of this company who hail from all over the world and who have worked hard to make a beautiful show for Irish audiences.

“We are also aware of this decision on the promoter who is a longstanding and trusted colleague."

"However, we must stand together in solidarity with the people of Ukraine at this terrible time.

"We regret any disappointment to our patrons. We wish to advise our patrons that they will be contacted by Cork Opera House in the coming days to arrange refunds,” the spokesperson added.