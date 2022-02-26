Sat, 26 Feb, 2022 - 13:56

Man dies in Cork road collision; Gardaí appeal for witnesses 

The man was the sole occupant of a van which struck a pillar. 
Gardaí in Clonakilty are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them. File image. 

Echo reporter

A man in his 60s has died in hospital following a road collision in West Cork on Friday. 

The man was the sole occupant of a van which struck a pillar in the village of Leap on Friday at approximately 11.30am.

"The collision involved one vehicle, which struck a pillar on the N71 outside a private residence," a spokesperson said. "The sole occupant of the van, a male aged in his 60s, was seriously injured during the collision. 

"He was taken to Cork University Hospital, where he passed away overnight." 

No other vehicles or persons were involved in the collision and Gardaí in Clonakilty are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them.

"Any road users who were travelling on the N71, which is the main road between Skibbereen and Clonakilty, yesterday morning between 11.00am and 11.30am and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí," the spokesperson added. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

