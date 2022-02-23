Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 17:24

Caution urged as Met Éireann issues countrywide Status Yellow snow and ice warning

Temperatures are set to plummet from this evening.
View of Cork city from The Montenotte Hotel, Cork after an overnight snowfall in January 2021. A countrywide Status Yellow snow and ice warning has been issued, with Met Éireann urging motorists to take extra care on the roads tonight and tomorrow. Picture: Larry Cummins 

Amy Nolan

A countrywide Status Yellow snow and ice warning has been issued, with Met Éireann urging motorists to take extra care on the roads tonight and tomorrow.

The warning, which comes into effect from 8pm this evening, is set to remain in place until midday tomorrow.

The national weather forecaster has said blustery squally showers of hail, sleet and snow with icy stretches on untreated surfaces will lead to hazardous driving conditions tonight and tomorrow morning. 

Some thunder and lightning is also expected.

It will be a bitterly cold night tonight, with temperatures dipping to lows of -2 to +1 degrees with patchy frost and ice, especially in sheltered areas. 

Met Éireann has said westerly winds will remain strong near the west coast but more moderate elsewhere.

Tomorrow it will also be cold and windy with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers. 

Snow showers and icy stretches during the morning will lead to treacherous conditions in some parts. 

There may also be some hail and isolated thunderstorms. 

Highest temperatures will be between 5 to 7 Celsius but Met Éireann has said it will feel "much colder in mostly strong and gusty westerly winds, with near gale force winds near the coast".

Tomorrow night will be another bitter one, with lowest temperatures of around zero to four degrees.

Frost and icy patches may also develop.

Friday is expected to be a drier day with good sunny spells and just a light southwest breeze.

Highest temperatures during the day will reach 8 to 10 degrees and will drop back to lows of 2 to 7 degrees during the night.

