Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 11:42

Policing plan for double bank holiday St Patrick's weekend in Cork at advanced stage

Chief Superintendent Myers said it is anticipated that the city may be busy from Wednesday night through to Sunday
Chief Superintendent Tom Myers told The Echo An Garda Síochána is working with stakeholders in the city centre to help ensure that Cork’s first post-pandemic St Patrick’s Day festival is a safe and happy occasion.

Donal O’Keeffe

THE head of policing in the Cork City Garda Division has said plans are at an advanced stage for policing this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade, the first since 2019.

Citing the event as an example of collaborative policing, Chief Superintendent Myers said that because this year’s festival will have an unprecedented two back-to-back bank holidays, Thursday 17 and Friday 18 March, going into a rugby weekend, it is anticipated that the city may be busy from Wednesday night through to Sunday.

Chief Superintendent Myers said gardaí are consulting with stakeholders including vintners, nightclubs, taxi drivers, Bus Éireann, and others, to ensure the festival passes smoothly and securely.

“The parade itself is low-risk, because generally speaking the people that are going to the event are families, but it’s before and after, and during, perhaps, is where the issues are, public order, drinking and other issues,” he said.

“It’s about trying to work collectively, and we have a good working relationship in the city with all the stakeholders.”

