Cork coffee company agrees major deal with Aldi

A Mayfield-based company has agreed a new deal which will see it supply coffee to 149 Aldi stores around the country for the next two years.

Aldi has announced that it has struck a deal with Velo Coffee Roasters to supply almost half a million bags of coffee.

As part of the new contract, Velo Tandem Coffee will be rebranded under Aldi’s premium Specially Selected range as Velo Specially Selected.

The company employs 14 staff members and has witnessed strong growth in recent years.

It first began working with Aldi in 2018 as part of Grow with Aldi, an initiative developed in partnership with Bord Bia designed to help small- and medium-sized producers develop their brand, with the opportunity to become a core range listing in all Aldi stores nationally.

Since partaking in the programme, the company has gone from strength to strength, with its coffee products proving popular in Aldi stores.

Aldi’s business represents about a third of the company’s output, and between 2018 and 2021, its sales in Aldi’s 149 stores rose by an amazing 135%.

Last year, the company moved to a new warehouse which was five times the size of its original facility.

Commenting on the new deal, Rob Horgan, owner of Velo Coffee Roasters, said: “We are thrilled to see Velo Tandem moving to Aldi’s Specially Selected range, and are immensely proud to have gone from an unknown coffee company in 2018 to now, only a short time later, seeing such strong sales and being included in Aldi’s Specially Selected range in stores nationwide.

“Working with Aldi long-term has given us the security to expand and invest in our business and we look forward to working with Aldi for many years to come.”