Global life sciences company ThermoFisher Scientific has announced that it is seeking applications for a number of four-year, salaried apprenticeships at its Carrigaline manufacturing facility.

The scientific instruments maker is offering earn while you learn’ electrical and instrumentation apprenticeships and mechanical apprenticeships.

The apprenticeships will be delivered in partnership with further education and training agency Solas, and applications will be open from March 1 to 18, with a virtual open day on March 2.

The apprentices’ time will be divided between the manufacturing site, where they will complete on-the-job training, and at training centres and third-level institutes, where they will complete the Solas curriculum modules.

Shane Brosnan, Electrical and Instrumentation Apprentice, at Thermo Fisher Scientific’s site in Currabinny, Cork, ahead of the opening of applications for the global life science company’s 2022 Apprenticeship Programme on March 1, with salaried, accredited roles available to Leaving Certificate graduates. PIC Darragh Kane

Successful apprentices will be awarded an internationally recognised apprenticeship and be eligible for consideration for entry into a related Level 7 and 8 degree programme provided by the Institutes of Technology.

Speaking at the launch of the apprenticeship programme, Declan Carroll of Thermo FisherScientific said the programme was the perfect opportunity for people who wanted to kickstart a practical career in a dynamic industry.

“We are so aware that people take different directions in learning, and different options need to be available to them to access the life sciences industry,” Mr Carroll said.

“This programme will suit anyone interested in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics subjects in school, is doing engineering, science and machinery subjects, and is naturally curious.”

Shane Brosnan, who is currently in the electrical and instrumentation apprenticeship programme, said he had always loved problem-solving and understanding how things work and, as an apprentice, he gets to see engineering in action every day.

“We are not only taught the theory, we get to put it straight into practice,” he said.

Information on the open day and application process is available on the Thermo Fisher Scientific website.