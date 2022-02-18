Cork public warned of 'concerning' rise in car thefts in city 

CORK city's crime prevention officer is warning motorists to be vigilant following the highest surge in car thefts Gardaí have seen since 2017.

Out of the 42 vehicles stolen, there were 22 motorcycles and six scooters taken during January alone. The city centre is the busiest area for such crimes.

One incident saw two youths disturbed while attempting to steal a 211 C registered moped.

Extensive damage had been endured by the steering column as thieves struggled to start the moped.

Gardaí have already recovered 33 of the stolen vehicles. However, nine vehicles remain unaccounted for.

Crime Prevention Officer, Sergeant Brian McSweeney described the incidents as "concerning".

"On average we would normally have 16 vehicles per month which is still a lot,” he said.

“When you get to 42 it's a very big problem. I wish to advise people that we have seen a high increase in the number of unauthorised taking of vehicles during January 2022 within the Cork City Garda Division and it is concerning.

"There were 42 incidents reported to Gardaí in Cork City in January 2022 which is substantially higher than the average monthly incidents and a statistic we have not seen in Cork since July 2017.

"People are still not heeding the advice being given out to ensure that- before they go to bed at night- they lock their vehicles and put the keys away in a safe place within the home."

He outlined the measures people can take to keep their motorcycles safe.

"We are advising people to cover the bikes as thieves go to great lengths to see what type of model they are taking. We’re asking people to give their bikes some TLC which meanings they need to track the bike, lock the bike and cover the bike.

"The double-locking on a bike is the best form of prevention. My advice would be to park it in a well-lit area."