Sharp rise in cases for possession of drugs for personal use last year in Cork City Division

CASE numbers for possession of drugs for personal use increased by 200 in the Cork City Division last year, compared to the figures for 2020.

The figures for the calendar year were revealed by West Cork Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan at a Joint Policing committee meeting held on Monday, January 24.

The number of cases of possession of drugs for personal use rose by 200 in Cork City in contrast to the 2020 figures as they moved from 1082 in 2020 to 1282 in 2021.

The number of cases dropped in both the Cork North and Cork West divisions respectively.

In Cork North, the cases went from 542 to 518, a decrease of 24; while in Cork West, they decreased by four from 229 in 2020 to 225 in 2021.

The number of cases for possession of drugs for sale or supply increased in Cork North during 2021. They increased by nine as they went from 123 in 2020 to 132 in 2021.

The number of cases for possession of drugs for sale or supply decreased in both Cork City and Cork West. In Cork City, they dropped by 24 cases. They went from a figure of 318 in 2020 to 294.

Cork West experienced a decrease of 22 cases. They dropped from a figure of 93 cases in 2020 to 71 cases in 2022.

There were substantial decreases in the number of cases across the three Cork divisions in property crime. The number of cases in Cork City decreased by 606. They went from a figure of 3,102 in 2020 to 2,496 last year.

Cork North also experienced a significant drop in cases of property crime. They dropped from a figure of 814 cases in 2020 to 689 cases in 2022.

In Cork West, the number of cases dropped by 52. They went from a figure of 412 in 2020 to 360.

The number of cases of crimes against the person increased in two of the three Cork garda divisions. 1,229 cases were recorded in Cork City last year, which was an increase of 58 on the previous year’s tally of 1,171.

There was a substantial increase in the number of cases in Cork North. 654 cases were recorded in 2021, which represented an increase of 113 on the 2020 figure of 541.

The number of cases dropped ever so slightly in Cork West. They went from a figure of 342 cases in 2020 to 336 last year.

Encouragingly the theft from shop figures for all three Cork garda divisions dropped last year. The number of cases dropped by 300 in Cork City. They decreased from a figure of 1,226 in 2020 to 926 last year.

The number of cases in Cork North moved down from 281 in 2020 to 202 last year, while in Cork West, they decreased by ten. They moved down from 104 in 2020 to 94 last year.