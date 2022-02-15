Amended plan for neighbourhood cycle scheme agreed by Cork city councillors

CORK City Councillors have agreed an amended plan for the Curraheen Road Pedestrian and Cycle Safety Improvement Scheme, following a lengthy debate at last night’s council meeting.

A design for the scheme went to public consultation late last year, proposing a safe cycling route between Marymount and Cork University Hospital while linking up a number of local schools and Munster Technological University’s Bishopstown campus.

A total of 98 submissions were received from individuals and organisations and while the vast majority of the submissions expressed full or broad support for the proposed measures, a report to councillors stated that concerns had been raised regarding the removal of on-street parking adjacent to healthcare facilities between Rossa Avenue and Melbourn Rd.

Other concerns raised included concerns about the removal of on-street parking adjacent to the Centra and Montessori near the Rossa Avenue junction and the proposed layout at the entrance to the Centra.

The report stated that a number of options were considered in response to the submissions received regarding access to the healthcare facilities and the proposed removal of on-street parking between Rossa Avenue and Melbourn Rd.

These included an option to continue with the proposed scheme as published, an option to remove the section of scheme between Rossa Avenue and Melbourn Rd and, thirdly, an option to proceed with the scheme as published with the exception of the proposed cycle infrastructure between the Scoil an Spioraid Naoimh crossing and Melbourn Rd.

This option, indicated as the preferred option by the Executive, would deliver the proposed scheme as published less the last 120m including the eastbound cycle connection to the Melbourne Rd junction.

“Further measures to be provided in this scenario could include enhancement and segregation of the existing northbound cycle lane on Rossa Avenue, any necessary pavement renewal works on Rossa Avenue, Foxford and Allendale and a new toucan crossing on/near the Foxford/Melbourn Road junction to enable pedestrians and cyclists to connect with the existing infrastructure on Melbourn Road, north of the junction with Curaheen Rd,” the report stated.

CONCERNS

In last night’s meeting, Green Party councillor Colette Finn highlighted concerns about the options for the scheme and spoke about the potential hazard of a gap in a cycle lane.

She suggested that the motion would go back to the local area committee (LAC) for further consideration, which was seconded by Fianna Fáil councillor Fergal Dennehy.

Solidarity councillor Fiona Ryan said she did not see the value of bringing the motion back to the LAC.

“I don’t see how much more consensus is possible here. There are three options, those three options are very different and I think represent the different elements and sides of this debate quite well,” she said, stating her preference for the first option.

Sinn Féin councillor Eolan Ryng agreed that councillors should vote on one of the options outlined and voiced support for option three.

“For me, option three ticks all the boxes, we have safe cycle lanes from the east, safe cycle lanes from the west and we have a commitment to upgrade Rossa Avenue before that.”

Councillors voted against putting the motion back to the LAC and ultimately voted in favour of the third option.