A heartstopping moment revisited: Cardiac arrest survivor delighted to be alive on Valentine's Day

A cardiac arrest survivor has dedicated his Valentine’s Day this year to sharing the importance of defibrillators and CPR.

Joe Bunce, a cardiac arrest survivor says that today is a day he never thought he would see again but thanks to the quick actions of his local community before the arrival of the ambulance, he is able to enjoy Valentine’s Day healthy and well.

Joe said:

“I’m lucky to be here with you this morning."

"This defibrillator, saved my life back in May when I accidentally fell down in a shop in Carrigtwohill.”

Mr Bunce said on the morning he fell, he was feeling as fit as a fiddle.

“I walked into the shop, got my paper and stood in the queue and as I was standing in the queue I saw the paper fall from my left elbow and I went backways and that was excitement starting on that Tuesday morning for the lads that rescued me who are here with me this morning and without those, I wouldn’t be here speaking.”

Joe encouraged people to learn CPR and basic first aid and also appealed to people to “leave these defibrillators where they are, don’t do any damage.”