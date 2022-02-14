Mon, 14 Feb, 2022 - 15:07

A heartstopping moment revisited: Cardiac arrest survivor delighted to be alive on Valentine's Day

Mr Bunce said on the morning he fell, he was feeling as fit as a fiddle.
A heartstopping moment revisited: Cardiac arrest survivor delighted to be alive on Valentine's Day

Joe Bunce, a cardiac arrest survivor says that today is a day he never thought he would see again but thanks to the quick actions of his local community before the arrival of the ambulance, he is able to enjoy Valentine’s Day healthy and well. Picture Denis Minihane.

Roisin Burke

A cardiac arrest survivor has dedicated his Valentine’s Day this year to sharing the importance of defibrillators and CPR.

Joe Bunce, a cardiac arrest survivor says that today is a day he never thought he would see again but thanks to the quick actions of his local community before the arrival of the ambulance, he is able to enjoy Valentine’s Day healthy and well.

Joe said:

“I’m lucky to be here with you this morning."

"This defibrillator, saved my life back in May when I accidentally fell down in a shop in Carrigtwohill.” 

Mr Bunce said on the morning he fell, he was feeling as fit as a fiddle.

Read More

Venomous sea creature spotted along Cork coastline

“I walked into the shop, got my paper and stood in the queue and as I was standing in the queue I saw the paper fall from my left elbow and I went backways and that was excitement starting on that Tuesday morning for the lads that rescued me who are here with me this morning and without those, I wouldn’t be here speaking.” 

Joe encouraged people to learn CPR and basic first aid and also appealed to people to “leave these defibrillators where they are, don’t do any damage.”

More in this section

Farmers are at 'crisis point': IFA members protest outside Dunnes Stores in Cork  Farmers are at 'crisis point': IFA members protest outside Dunnes Stores in Cork 
'We couldn't do anything because he was going to stab us': Cork woman robbed at knifepoint speaks out 'We couldn't do anything because he was going to stab us': Cork woman robbed at knifepoint speaks out
Gardaí seeking witnesses after elderly brother and sister threatened at knifepoint in Cork city and sum of cash taken Gardaí seeking witnesses after elderly brother and sister threatened at knifepoint in Cork city and sum of cash taken
corkemergency services#valentine
<p> IE/THE ECHO LIVE NEWS 25/01/2022 </p>

Venomous sea creature spotted along Cork coastline

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more