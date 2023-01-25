Cork bar abandons tables-for-two for Valentine's Day

A well-known Cork bar and restaurant are set to put their own spin on Valentine’s Day dining this year.

Electric, based in South Mall, have abandoned the generic table-for-two bookings and have opted for group dining. They're taking bookings for tables of four or more people.

Electric owner, Ernest Cantillon said: “It's always just groups of two, and it's boring, and they don't really enjoy it."

He said that at the moment people might only go out once or twice a month due to the cost of living, and he wants to make sure the night is good fun.

Electric specialise in Asian cuisine and will be launching a new tasting menu, which will put a spin on usual Valentine’s Day cuisine.

“We thought, it's a night that a lot of people will go out, but it doesn't have to be about having oysters and the traditional stuff.

“We're really proud of our food. We have a new tasting menu that we want to launch, and we thought what better night to launch it.

"It features all Cork ingredients, but in an Asian way to think is very different, you know, don't haven't seen that done before,” Mr Cantillon added.

If you plan to go out in Cork to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a group of four, six or even eight, you can visit electriccork.ie to book a place.