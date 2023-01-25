Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 16:36

Cork bar abandons tables-for-two for Valentine's Day

Electric, based in South Mall, have abandoned the generic table-for-two bookings and have opted for group dining.
Cork bar abandons tables-for-two for Valentine's Day

Publican Ernest Cantillon outside his Electric Bar and Restaurant on the South Mall, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Martin Mongan

A well-known Cork bar and restaurant are set to put their own spin on Valentine’s Day dining this year.

Electric, based in South Mall, have abandoned the generic table-for-two bookings and have opted for group dining. They're taking bookings for tables of four or more people.

Electric owner, Ernest Cantillon said: “It's always just groups of two, and it's boring, and they don't really enjoy it."

He said that at the moment people might only go out once or twice a month due to the cost of living, and he wants to make sure the night is good fun.

Electric specialise in Asian cuisine and will be launching a new tasting menu, which will put a spin on usual Valentine’s Day cuisine.

“We thought, it's a night that a lot of people will go out, but it doesn't have to be about having oysters and the traditional stuff.

“We're really proud of our food. We have a new tasting menu that we want to launch, and we thought what better night to launch it. 

"It features all Cork ingredients, but in an Asian way to think is very different, you know, don't haven't seen that done before,” Mr Cantillon added.

If you plan to go out in Cork to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a group of four, six or even eight, you can visit electriccork.ie to book a place.

Read More

Cork City street to close to traffic to facilitate works on public transport improvement scheme

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books Suspended sentence for man who tried to kiss woman on a bus
Cork City street to close to traffic to facilitate works on public transport improvement scheme Cork City street to close to traffic to facilitate works on public transport improvement scheme
Woman left Cork Penneys store without paying for €284 worth of items Woman left Cork Penneys store without paying for €284 worth of items
cork business#valentine
Work begins on new store in former Cork city Eason location

Work begins on new store in former Cork city Eason location

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more