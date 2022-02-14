Venomous sea creature spotted along Cork coastline

A sea creature with a painful sting is washing up on Cork beaches.

The Indo-Pacific Man o’ War, otherwise known as, the ‘Bluebottle Jellyfish’ has been spotted on beaches in East Cork, popping up at Cuskinny, Cobh.

The jelly-like organism is not a jellyfish but a siphonophore, however it is often referred to as a jellyfish.

The Bluebottles are smaller and less venomous than their Atlantic counterpart, the Portuguese Man o’ War, which can have a fatal sting.

Unlike the Portuguese Man o’ War, Bluebottle stings have yet to cause any human fatalities. However, a bluebottle sting still causes pain and swelling, and tentacles should be removed carefully with a tweezers.

The stinging cells in their tentacles are used to paralyze and capture prey and it can be difficult to spot the venomous siphonophore in the water as it has a translucent blue body.

The Bluebottle is found mostly along the south and west coasts as strong winds and currents can carry massive swarms which sometimes wash up on beaches.

Enjoying a walk on Inchydoney beach, Co. Cork, on a beautiful afternoon.

It is important to note that Bluebottles can still sting victims even after they’re dead or washed up on a beach so take care if you spot one.

Cuskinny Court, a provider of a wide range of eco-adventure, educational and outdoor experiences, posted a warning and a video on social media after coming across a few specimens of the Bluebottle in Cobh.