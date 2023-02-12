Sun, 12 Feb, 2023 - 09:00

A Valentine's event for your beloved dog in Cork city today

The event at BrewDog, Cork, is set to take place on February 12 between 3 and 6pm today
The event at BrewDog, Cork, is set to take place on February 12 between 3 and 6pm today

A Cork bar will be hosting a Valentine’s themed ‘day of celebration for our furry friends’ this weekend.

A CORK bar will be hosting a Valentine’s themed ‘day of celebration for our furry friends’ today.

The event at BrewDog, Cork, is set to take place between 3 and 6pm.

General manager of BrewDog Cork, Stacy Simpson explained: “Dogs have always been part of the family and they often share an intense bond with their ‘humans’, so it only seems natural to include them in social outings. Cork has a lot of great dog friendly pubs and Brewdog is ‘dog by name and dog by nature’ so we’re really excited about our Puppy Love.

“There’s no stronger love than that given by a dog, and this is a great way to show the love back.”

Senior management and lead business and bar operations at BrewDog Cork, Fraser Sims said: “At BrewDog, we owe a debt to our four-legged fur-iends. They keep us going, cheer us on and are there when we need them. Paying back this loyalty is the reason why BrewDog Cork welcome our canine companions.”

The event is free of charge and offers the opportunity for dog owners to meet other like-minded people in the community. Every dog who attends will get an Instax picture taken and placed on the ‘Paws of Fame’, which is our very own Hollywood boulevard of pups.

“Our very own ‘pawtographer’ will be on hand to capture the four-legged fun so come along to get your photo taken with your dog on this special weekend,” Fraser said.

BrewDog will always be a dog friendly premises with ‘Hydration Stations’ (dog bowls), ‘good’-doggie bags will have various treats and snacks padded with vouchers and goodies for dogs and their humans and a Dog Mail facility.

Meanwhile, dog owners can enjoy three floors, and two bars of 30 draught taps each, as well as cocktails, wines, and spirits and a range of food options including burgers, wings, salads, desserts. Half of the menu is vegan or vegetarian.

For more information, visit www.brewdog.com/uk/cork.

Cork International Hotel celebrates friendship with Galentine's Afternoon Tea

