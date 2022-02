Locals are being asked for help in reuniting a wedding band found in Cork with its rightful owner.

The wedding band was found on Duneen Strand in Ardfield, Clonakilty and was handed into Clonakilty Garda Station.

An Garda Síochána has asked anyone who may recognise the wedding band to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570.