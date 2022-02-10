Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 15:45

Organisers announce return of #DouglassWeek celebrations in Cork

Building on the success of last year's event, a wide-ranging celebration of the great abolitionist Frederick Douglass will take place.
The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colm Kellher at the launch of The Cork Abolitionists Trail in partnership with the Journey for Freedom Project, Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives and Cork City Council. Pic: Brian Lougheed.

Breda Graham

Organisers have announced the second annual #DouglassWeek, a wide-ranging celebration of the great abolitionist Frederick Douglass and other changemakers.

Building on the success of last year's event, the week will bring together students and researchers, historians, artists, musicians, poets, authors, singers, activists and community groups from Ireland and abroad to commemorate Douglass's life and work.

Douglass had a decisive impact on America's path to abolishing slavery, and his work laid the foundation for the modern civil rights movement in the country, inspiring leaders like the late former US Congressman John Lewis. He spent a month in Cork, delivering powerful denunciations of slavery to crowds of thousands.

Co-organisers Dr Caroline Dunham-Schroeter and Kristin M. Leary said #DouglassWeek, and other commemorations like it are of enormous importance to current events.

"It's vital to commemorate the importance of the Douglass family to each location and explore what their stories mean to contemporary issues of identity, race, independence and equal rights around the world,” Dr Dunham-Schroeter said.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher, said Cork is “delighted” to be a part of the event.

“So many great leaders and changemakers have been drawn to Cork down through time. 

I would encourage people to come along to the walk, talks and online events and bring along their children to educate and inform. We can learn so much from these great leaders from our past.

Author of Frederick Douglass in Ireland Dr Laurence Fenton will host a walking tour of the Cork Abolitionists Trail on Sunday, February 13 at 11am.

The trail, created in partnership with Cork City Council, takes in 12 locations, including the city courthouse, where Douglass delivered a two-hour speech titled "I Am Here to Spread Light on American Slavery", and traces his footsteps across the city.

#DouglassWeek takes place from February 10 to February 16 and the full schedule can be seen at www.douglassweek.org.

