Appeal for blood donors in West Cork today

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) is appealing for donors in Bantry today.

The service is holding a clinic at the Maritime Hotel between 2:45pm to 5pm and 6:45pm to 9pm this evening.

It is the final day in a series of donation clinics that took place in West Cork this week.

"With blood supplies very low, and hospital demand high, we urgently need blood donors of all types," the IBTS said.

The clinic is appointment based and appointments can be made by calling 1800 731137.

It is recommended that donors eat something before their appointment and have plenty of cold drinks.

"Allow yourself about an hour and a half to complete the process at the clinic from the registration to refreshments," the IBTS recommends.

"If you feel unwell after making a donation or think you may be coming down with an infection and wish to speak to the doctor on call, please contact us at 021 480 7400."