Woman taken to hospital after car enters the water in Crosshaven

EMERGENCY services were called to an incident in Crosshaven on Wednesday night when a woman in a car entered the water.

The car entered the water at French Furze around 11.30pm just off the R612.

Crosshaven Coastguard, Cork County Fire Service, An Garda Siochána and the National Ambulance Service (NAS) attended the incident.

Crosshaven Coastguard said: “Luckily for the occupant, the tide was out and she escaped without serious harm.”

The woman, in her late teens, was taken to Cork University Hospital where she is being treated for her injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

The Coastguard reiterated their message in an online post about the incident.

“Remember if you see someone in trouble on or near our coasts or inland waterways dial 999/112 and ask for the Irish Coast Guard.

Gardaí said the road remains open and enquires are ongoing.