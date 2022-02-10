Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 09:21

Cork County Council convenes special team to deal with oil spill from sunken vessel 

Cork County Council’s oil spill response contractor was mobilised and the area around the vessel was sealed off shortly after midnight on Sunday night to contain oil pollution risk
Fishing trawler 'Sceptre' sank whilst moored at Keelbeg Pier in Union Hall on Sunday night. LCF Marine from Castletownbere are monitoring the vessel for oil pollution and were today replacing booms around the boat to contain the oil spill in the harbour. Photo: Andy Gibson.

Roisin Burke

A fishing vessel that sunk in Union Hall, West Cork on Sunday night is leaking oil at Keelbeg Pier.

Cork County Council convened its Oil Spill Assessment Team as part of its Oil Spill Contingency Plan in response to the sinking of a 23m fishing vessel at Keelbeg Pier, Union Hall on Sunday night.

The Local Authority said there was no crew on board at the time.

Cork County Council’s oil spill response contractor was mobilised and the area around the vessel was sealed off shortly after midnight on Sunday night to contain oil pollution risk.

Oils are being removed from within the containment area on a continuous basis, using absorbent booms and pads. The site continues to be monitored on a 24-hour basis.

Mariners in the vicinity of Keelbeg Pier are advised to navigate in the area with caution.

The Local Authority said further updates will be issued when available.

'Ghost Ship' on Cork coast could be removed but cost being explored by State

