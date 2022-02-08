Tue, 08 Feb, 2022 - 13:22

Construction to begin on Cork's long-awaited events centre later this year; €7m in additional funding granted

In a statement this afternoon, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he welcomed the progress the project, with funding arrangements now completed by Cork City Council and construction set to start this year.
Construction on Cork's long-awaited events centre is set to begin later this year, with an additional €7m in State funding announced for the project today. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Amy Nolan

Construction on Cork's long-awaited events centre is set to begin later this year, with an additional €7m in State funding also announced for the project today.

Government was today updated on plans for the flagship project on the site of the former Beamish & Crawford brewery, as well as significant regeneration of the entire Grand Parade Quarter.

In a statement this afternoon, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he welcomed the progress on the project, with funding arrangements now completed by Cork City Council and construction set to start this year.

The additional Government funding has been approved to meet the cost of construction delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The progress made by Cork City Council and all involved on this flagship project is very welcome," the Taoiseach said, commenting after the Cabinet meeting.

“This project is potentially of major benefit to the city and entire region, complemented by the additional development of the Grand Parade Quarter through €46m funding under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.

“The Grand Parade and entire medieval quarter is set for a significant renaissance and regeneration, creating a compelling and vibrant cultural heart of the city, and a catalyst for further economic growth.

“Once completed, the Cork Events Centre and Grand Parade Quarter will be a public space that the entire city and country can be proud of.”

