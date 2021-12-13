Mon, 13 Dec, 2021 - 18:50

'This brings the events centre a further step': Final detailed design of Cork event centre to be completed next year

Councillors have this evening been advised of the “next step” in the project from Cork City Council’s perspective.
Amy Nolan

THE chief executive of Cork City Council has said final detailed design of the city’s long-awaited events centre is expected to be completed in the third quarter of next year.

Ann Doherty told councillors at tonight’s full council meeting that “Cork City Council has been advised that the Live Nation / BAM consortium has commenced final detailed design of the Cork events centre”.

“It’s understood this will be completed in the third quarter of next year.

“This brings the events centre a further step on the process,” she continued.

Ms Doherty gave the written reply in response to a question submitted by Independent councillor Mick Finn who asked: “Given that State funding for the event centre is now included in the National Development Plan - and plans for the public realm in the area [are] being advanced by council - can the CE outline any progress in terms of detailed design, timelines and developers’ intentions with regard to this project which has now lost another year.” 

Speaking at tonight’s meeting Mr Finn described it as “great news” that the project has advanced to final detailed design.

“It has been a very long process but I think this is a new starting point and I would like to commend the CE and the executive, Live Nation and BAM for staying with it when it was a bit difficult,” he said.

“I think it’s a real vote of confidence for Cork and I think it’s a shot in the arm that we need in difficult times,” he continued.

Ms Doherty also informed councillors of the “next step” in the project from Cork City Council’s perspective.

“In line with all the diligence processes required under the public spending code, we now will proceed to the phase of finalising the business case and will be advertising in the coming days to procure the relevant expertise to undertake that work. That’s the next step from our perspective,” she said.

