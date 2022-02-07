Pics: First look at new Garda uniforms

A new uniform has been specifically designed for all gardaí, sergeants, and inspectors which is intended to be operational before the end of the first quarter this year.

Over 13,000 gardaí nationwide will wear polo shirts, two-tone soft shell and waterproof jackets, practical base layers and operational trousers going forward.

The new uniform is contemporary and incorporates elements such as durability, protection, and functionality.

The uniform will also be clearly badged with the Garda crest for the first time.

The current uniform cap will remain in operation as a unique and distinctive element of the garda uniform.

A key finding of the internal Garda Cultural Audit 2018 was a desire from front-line gardaí for a new and practical operational uniform.

The delivery of a new garda uniform to frontline operational gardaí is set to commence this week.

The new uniforms are expected to be formally rolled out next month.

The Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the organisation is undertaking a major process of modernisation, and the operational uniform will now reflect this important transition.

“It will be contemporary, while also incorporating necessary elements such as comfort, durability, protection and functionality to support your duties."

“The new uniform, developed by the Uniform Committee in close collaboration with Gardaí nationwide, preserve the unique identity of members of An Garda Síochána and the colours most recognised by the public,” he added.

The Garda Commissioner will announce a formal ‘go-live’ date when the new uniform will become the operational uniform for daily duties, currently expected to be in March this year.

As An Garda Síochána approaches the 100th anniversary of its establishment, this is only the third time in that century that a formal upgrade of the garda uniform has taken place.

An Garda Síochána has previously updated its uniform policy to embrace the wearing of official headwear for religious and cultural reasons and beliefs including Turban, Kufi, Topi, Kippah, or Hijab.

In developing the new uniform, An Garda Síochána embarked on a bottom-up collaboration through the Uniform Committee of An Garda Síochána, including international research and implementing a Pilot Project involving nearly 200 frontline gardaí based at three Garda stations.

These extensive collaborations and engagement designed An Garda Síochána’s new uniform ‘by Garda members, for Garda members’.