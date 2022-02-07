Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 12:43

Approval given for four properties on North Main St to be acquired by Cork City Council 

Four individual CPO orders were all signed in recent days.
An Bord Pleanála (ABP) has approved the compulsory acquisition by Cork City Council of four derelict building on North Main Street. 

Four individual CPO orders, one each for numbers 62,63,64 and 65 on the street, were all signed in recent days.

In granting its consent for the compulsory acquisition of the buildings, the board said it considered each of the sites on the historic street to be derelict, according to the Irish Examiner

The board said it had regard to the "neglected, unsightly and objectionable condition" of each property, and said it considered that each of the sites "detracts to a material degree from the amenity character and appearance of the land in the neighbourhood".

ABP also said it considered each of the structures to be in "a ruinous and dangerous condition", and that each, therefore, comes within the definition of a derelict site as defined under Section 3 of the Derelict Sites Act 1990.

89 sites currently on Cork city's Derelict Sites Register

