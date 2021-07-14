89 sites currently on Cork city's Derelict Sites Register

COLLECTION and enforcement of derelict site levies is “an important stick” in the battle against dereliction, a Cork city councillor has said.

Sinn Féin councillor Eolan Ryng made the comment following the news that Cork City Council has collected over €155,000 to date this year in derelict site levies, with further payments expected.

Last year, the council collected over €163,000 in these levies whilst in 2019 it took in almost €190,000.

The figures were supplied to Mr Ryng by Fearghal Reidy, the director of services in the council’s strategic and economic development directorate, ahead of Monday night’s full council meeting.

Mr Ryng had requested these figures and had also sought clarity on the number of sites currently deemed derelict in the city and what actions the council has taken.

Mr Reidy revealed that there are currently 89 sites on the city’s Derelict Sites Register.

“In 2021 an additional 100 sites will be inspected.

“Cork City Council has initiated CPO process for sites in the North Main Street, John Street and Barrack Street.

“This is in addition to regeneration and other measures to improve the fabric of the city centre.

“Additional CPOs will be considered through 2021,” he said.

Mr Reidy said the council is providing “ongoing support” for those with derelict or vacant sties.

“Information on supports is made available and staff work with property owners in relation to planning, grants and other supports that are available to remove dereliction.

“This will continue to be augmented in 2021.

“Cork City Council engages with site owners in relation to the removal of dereliction and work informally with site owners where assistance can be provided to pre-empt dereliction.”

He added that is dereliction is “complex in nature”, and that the collection of levies can be difficult, as site owners in some cases choose not to engage, or may not have the financial resources to pay the levy.

He said that the council offers payment plans and works consistently with site owners to address matters of dereliction and payment of the levy.

“The year 2020, in particular, posed challenges for the collection of the levy.

“Covid restrictions meant sites could not be inspected to ascertain if still derelict, sites were not redeveloped or sold.

“A number of sites on the derelict sites register are currently for sale, and a significant number are involved in the planning process.

“This is a positive step as it can lead to the removal of dereliction.

“The levy is generally discharged during the sale process, and in some cases it can act as a catalyst for entry into the planning process.

“We actively engage with the site representatives in relation to the sale process and the discharge of the levy.

“We also operate a bond option as an alternative to the imposition of a levy on site, this enables us to introduce timescales for the removal of dereliction and a suspension of the levy whilst an agreement is in place,” he explained.

Mr Reidy said that site owners have also stated that the costs involved in the planning process can be prohibitive.

“Perhaps at a national level, this matter could be addressed, where the planning costs to redevelop a derelict site could be reviewed,” he said.

Speaking to The Echo following the response to his query, Mr Ryng welcomed the proposed compulsory acquisition of six derelict buildings on North Main Street and Barrack Street, which closes to public consultation today.

He said such actions send “a positive message”.

“The slogan used recently of ‘A City Rising’ needs to be matched by action and deed.

“This is a good move in tune with that.

“In order to secure the best use of land, maintenance of heritage sites, and a truly vibrant city we need to take a tough and effective approach to the scourge of dereliction.

“These sites have the potential to provide housing, recreation facilities, community usage and many other benefits for the city in important and historical locations,” he said.

“Collection and enforcement of the levy is an important stick in this battle and provides revenue for the coffers.

“But additional funding from central Government is required also in my opinion to allow Local Authorities to fully confront this issue,” Mr Ryng added.

The last date for receipt of any objections to the proposed compulsory acquisition of the six properties on North Main Street and Barrack Street under the Derelict Sites Act is today at 5pm.

Yesterday Cork City Council confirmed to The Echo that it has received objections from two parties.

“To date, we have received an objection from a party in relation to all six properties and also received an objection from another party in relation to the North Main Street properties,” a spokesperson said.

“Once the date for objections has passed all objections received will be referred to An Bord Pleanála.”