"Today is a big day for Bantry": Consultants appointed to design a Flood Relief Scheme for Cork town

“TODAY is a big day for Bantry,” said Cork TD Christopher O’Sullivan following the appointment of consultants to design a Flood Relief Scheme for the town.

The Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW), Patrick O’Donovan, TD, was in Bantry yesterday as Cork County Council and the OPW signed contracts with consultant firm JB Barry/JBA to design a flood scheme for the town.

Speaking at the signing of contracts, Minister O’Donovan acknowledged that Bantry had been repeatedly impacted by major flood events in the past.

“I have visited Bantry before, as recently as last December following Storm Barra, and I have heard from the people affected about the devastation that flooding causes to them, to businesses and to the community of Bantry.

“I am delighted to be able to assure them that I am committing the required funding to Cork County Council to progress the design of a viable flood relief scheme that will protect some 200 properties from a significant flood event.

"The appointment of consultants by Cork County Council, in partnership with the Office of Public Works, means that this Government has trebled, to eighty-nine, the number of flood relief schemes being delivered across the country.

“Like all OPW schemes, the design for the scheme in Bantry will be developed in consultation with the public and stakeholders and will be adaptable, in the future, to any climate change impact on the flood risk to this town,” he added.

Witnessing the signing are Clodagh Henehan, Divisional Manager, Cork County Council; Maurice O'Donoghue, Director of JB Barry & Partners Ltd; Christopher O'Sullivan TD; Minister Patrick O'Donovan; Patrick Murphy, Deputy Mayor and Kevin Morey, Director of Water Engineers, County Cork. Picture: Andy Gibson.

The Bantry Flood Relief Scheme is part of the Government’s €1.3bn investment in flood relief measures under the National Development Plan, as part of Project Ireland 2040.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, warmly welcomed the signing of contracts which sees the Bantry Flood Relief Scheme progress to the first project stage.

“This is an important step in advancing the Bantry Flood Relief Scheme.

"It is also an important step for the residents and businesses in Bantry and I would like to encourage public participation in the consultation stages of this process."

"Cork County Council welcomes the OPW advancing this scheme which will bring assurance to the people of Bantry in a manner similar to the success delivered in recent schemes such as Skibbereen, Bandon and Clonakilty.”

Pictured with Minister O'Donovan after the signing are Christopher O'Donovan TD and Senator Tim Lombard. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South West Christopher O’Sullivan welcomed the appointment of consultants to design a Flood Relief Scheme for Bantry.

“Today is a big day for Bantry. Bantry has flooded on at least four occasions in the past 18 months.

“Business owners and residents are a step closer to having a flood relief scheme that will protect them from future floods. The community has been crying out for this, and I’ve raised it on several occasions in the Dáil about the need to get a flood prevention scheme put in place,” he added.

Cllr Danny Collins said he hopes to see shovels on the ground in the coming years.

“It is a good day for Bantry especially for the business people and the people who live in the town."

"They have had a lot of sleepless nights, especially over recent years. Let's hope this process will expedite and we will see shovels on the ground in the next few years.”

Minister O’Donovan acknowledged that yesterday’s announcement does not remove the risk of further flooding during the time it will take to design and construct a flood relief scheme.

However, to mitigate any future flooding, the Minister in October 2021 approved €101,578, with further funding of €82,339 approved in January 2022, bringing the total to €183,917 in funding to Cork County Council.

Pictured with Minister O'Donovan after the signing is local councillor Danny Collins. Picture: Andy Gibson.

This funding was approved by the OPW’s Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme for interim works, including the installation of non-return valves and provision of mobile pumps.

Minister O’Donovan also acknowledged the works by Cork County Council to replace the main culvert of the Mill River, which runs through the centre of Bantry, will provide further relief from flood risk to the community.

These works, due to be commissioned this year by Cork County Council, will be integrated into the design of the flood relief scheme for the town.

Minister O’Donovan also assured the public that there would be extensive public consultation as the scheme develops. A project website will be developed and it will be updated regularly to inform members of the public of project progress.

Regular newsletters will also be issued. A number of public participation days will be held throughout the delivery stages of the project, the first of which is expected to take place at the end of May.