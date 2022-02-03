Thu, 03 Feb, 2022 - 15:13

Planning application lodged for more than 100 homes in Cork village

The scheme includes a mix of houses and apartments.
An SHD application has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála by Ruden Homes Limited seeking permission to develop 112 homes at a site in Glounthaune. Image: Kieran J. Barry & Associates Ltd via www.ballynaroonlandsshd.ie

Amy Nolan

A strategic housing development (SHD) application has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála seeking permission to develop 112 homes at a site in Glounthaune.

The residential scheme, proposed by Ruden Homes Limited, includes a mix of houses and apartments.

The subject site is located within the townland of Ballynaroon situated on the western side of Glounthaune village and the majority of the site is greenfield, being used for agricultural purposes.

Ruden Homes Limited is seeking permission for the demolition of an existing farmhouse dwelling and associated farm outbuildings and walls on the site and the construction of the 112 units.

These would be made up of 72 houses, comprising a mix of two, three and four-bed detached, semi-detached and terraced houses with 40 houses to include an option for constructing a ground floor annex to the rear, and 40 apartments, comprising a mix of one and two-bed units.

Fourteen of these apartments would be constructed in a one to three-storey block, ‘Block 1’ and the other 26 would be constructed in a two to four-storey block, ‘Block 2’.

The application also seeks permission for a new vehicular access and pedestrian entrance onto Ballynaroon Road.

The proposed scheme includes the provision of landscaping, community recreation space, and amenity areas to include a multi-use games area (MUGA), a levelled grass amenity area, local play areas, local open green space/landscaped areas, and an amenity woodland and trail including a glade.

It would see new footpaths constructed and the upgrading of existing footpaths to provide a shared pedestrian/cycle path.

In addition, the scheme includes the provision of new and upgraded public lighting extending from the application site to Glounthaune crossroads junction via the residential estate (The Highlands) to the south and other site works.

Car and bicycle parking are also proposed as part of the development.

An Bord Pleanála is due to make a decision on the application by May 19.

