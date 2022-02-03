Cork councillor welcomes initiatives to tackle illegal dumping at litter hotspot in the city

A MULTIFACETED approach to tackling an illegal dumping hotspot in the city has been welcomed by a Cork city councillor.

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent praised Cork City Council’s initiatives to crackdown on fly-tipping at Orchard Court in Blackpool.

In a report to local councillors, Cork City Council outlined measures that have been taken to combat persistent illegal dumping.

The report stated that the council’s cleansing and parks crews collect waste from sites around the Blackpool area daily.

“This is a waste of resources and money which could better be spent on positive projects in our communities. Orchard Court can be particularly bad, consisting of black bags and other household waste, which are often burst, and litter scattered as a result.

“There is also waste inside in the river and along the bank of the river,” the council said.

The report outlined previous initiatives taken in 2018 and 2019 to clamp down on illegal dumping which included “significant waste clean-ups” and awareness-raising campaigns.

“The Probation Service also spent two days, with six men, cleaning the river and banks along the littered section.

“They pulled out approximately 100 black bags of waste as well as bikes, fridges and other bulky items,” the council said. Last year, CCTV cameras were installed and from the evidence gathered to date the council said it “would appear to show that all dumping caught on CCTV was done by walk-ups from within the area”.

“Following on from this information-gathering exercise, another enforcement operation has begun. Letters, under the Waste Presentation bye-laws, are being sent to all of the residences in Orchard Court requesting proof of legitimate and legal waste disposal.

“This will be followed by door-to-door inspections for non-responders which will be conducted by waste enforcement/litter wardens,” the council continued.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Nugent praised the efforts of the council. “It’s good that the council are taking on this approach with a number of different strategies to try and tackle the issue,” he said. “I’d just be calling for it to be kept under review.”