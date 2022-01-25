Abuse of politicians a 'constant': Almost a quarter of Cork elected representatives surveyed have received death threats

ALMOST a quarter of Cork’s elected representatives who took part in a survey byhave received death threats, while two-thirds have received threatening or abusive messages.
Over a third of Cork’s representatives who took part in the survey have received threats of physical violence, while three-quarters of female elected representatives said they had received threatening or abusive messages.
surveyed Cork’s 18 TDs, three senators, four MEPs, 55 county councillors and 31 city councillors, and out of 111 elected representatives, 80 responded to the questionnaire, giving a response rate of 73%.
Asked whether they had, in the course of their work, received a death threat online or by telephone, 18 of all respondents, or 23%, said they had, while 13 of those respondents, or 16% of all respondents, said they had also received a death threat in person.
- Q. 1. Have you received a threat on your life, online or by telephone? 4/17 Yes = 24% [higher for women].
- Q. 2. Have you received a threat of physical violence, online or by telephone? 5/17 Yes = 29% [lower for women].
- Q. 3. Have you received a threat on your life in person? 2/17 Yes = 12% [lower for women].
- Q. 4. Have you received a threat of physical violence in person? 3/17 Yes = 18% [lower for women].
- Q. 5. Have you received threatening or abusive messages? 13/17 Yes = 76% [significantly higher for women].
- Q. 6.Has a family member received threatening or abusive messages? 3/17 Yes = 18% [lower for women].