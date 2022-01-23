Sun, 23 Jan, 2022 - 15:41

Marina Market seeks to expand

CPR Properties Cork Limited submitted the planning application on January 18 with a decision due by March 14.
Cork’s popular docklands' eatery and entertainment venue is seeking permission to expand its offering.

The local property management company behind the Marina Market has applied to Cork City Council to maintain their use of the site as a market/food emporium with a further request to create an event and function/gallery space as well as a coffee roasterie and a health and lifestyle store.

A very interesting part of the submission is, plans to create a mezzanine within the main hall for seating and the application also seeks to remove nine car parking spaces to create 44 bike stands.

The business also wants to create a parcel pick-up spot, bike rental hub as well as parklets.

The site will continue to facilitate parking for up to 60 cars and walking access from Centre Park Road.

The Marina Market on Centre Park Road was set up in September 2020.

With 35 full-time traders operating at the venue, along with a wide range of weekend traders and events, the Dockland site has become a hive of activity from early to late.

The Marina Market is open from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Sunday.

