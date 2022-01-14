Plenty to do for everyone and their dog at Marina Market

A number of exciting events are coming to the docklands over the next few months, held at the Marina Market.

The very popular puppy training will take place every weekend in January from 10 am to 12 pm on Saturdays / Sundays. This is with Esther Ring Top Barkz Cork, based in Ballincollig. The dog trainer said she is running doggie play dates free of charge but it was on a first come first served basis and also outlined that not all dogs were suitable for playing with all dogs and perfect pairings needed to be selected from time to time to ensure peaceful playdates for all.

A free fitness workout is on the cards every Saturday throughout February with F45 Training. Starting on February 5, and taking place on February 12, 19 and 26.

F45 is a new workout class coming to Cork centred on functional training. Their workouts are a mix of circuit and HIIT style training. F45 Training will hold two classes for people to try out, one at 10am and another at 11am each Saturday in February.

Places are free but will be given out on a first-come basis.

One of last year's events. Scientific Sue of Science2Life with Farrah Ni Shuilleahain from Douglas, pictured at the Science of Dragons Show in the Marina Market, one of the live events that took place over the weekend for Cork Science Festival. Corksciencefestival.ie. Photos By Gerard McCarthy

On the second week of February, the venue is upping the ante with a Vintage Fair. The Marina Market is hosting a number of stalls on Saturday, February 12 and Sunday, February 13 where people can buy clothes and shoes while listening to live music and browsing local artists work.

Entry to the fashion, art and music event, at the food and social hub is free and vendors interested in taking part can contact the management team through this link.

Towards the tail end of February, a wedding expo is being hosted by the popular venue.

On Saturday 26 February and Sunday 27 February, there will a host of stalls showcasing bridal wear, menswear, flowers, music and all kinds of wedding-related bits and pieces.

Entry is free and vendors looking to get involved can get in touch with the Marina Market team through this link.

March will also see a wide variety of events taking place at the popular market, including women in business expo and a trad festival aptly called ‘Mad for Trad’ The women in business expo will be held on March 5 and 6 and is said to be the only event of its kind in Ireland. It is being held to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8.

Food and crafts stalls at Marina Market, Centre Park Road, Cork on Saturday morning. Pic: Larry Cummins

Mad for Trad is scheduled for March 17 - 20 to celebrate St Patrick’s Day and will include live music and dancing over a four day period.

Musicians interested in performing and being a part of the festival can sign up through this link.

A number of other events have been planned for the months of April and May including a wellness weekend with talks, classes and fitness, an Easter Festival with a QR Code Easter hunt and a Home expo.

Throughout the year the venue also hopes to play host to more talks, plays, art shows, dance performances, aerial/acrobatic performances and lots more.

The Marina Market management team also reached out to anyone with a creative idea to get in touch to see if they can work together.

“Anyone is welcome to hold an event and we encourage anyone to email events@marinamarket.ie to find out more.”