Cork's Adam King earns huge accolade and enjoys special trip to Dublin

Cork kiddo Adam King was lauded at home and abroad on Friday for National Hugging Day.

The American celebration has crossed the waters in recent years with An Post recognising the day by lighting up the Dublin GPO with Adam’s virtual hug.

Adam and his family were in Dublin on the day to see the adorable design projected onto the majestic building.

Lighting up the GPO again this year for #Adamsvirtualhug and this year there was a very special boy @AdamKingIRL looking on. Happy #NationalHuggingDay pic.twitter.com/2ZznCYP78h — An Post (@Postvox) January 21, 2022

Seven-year-old Adam, who has a rare brittle bone disease, touched the hearts of the nation after appearing on The Late Late Toy Show last year where he presented a virtual hug to host Ryan Tubridy.

An Post then made the virtual hug into a postage stamp and the King family released a book called ‘A Hug for You.’

Posting on social media, the King’s family said: “Our family were honoured to be at the GPO tonight. An experience that will live in our hearts and minds for years to come. We hope you felt Adams virtual hug wherever you are. Thank you so much to all who made this happen!”

As well as this, the US team behind the concept of the National Hugging Day, named Cork’s Adam King as the ‘Most huggable person of the year’.

In a little video released by An Post on social media, Adam wished everyone a happy National Hugging Day and hinted at another surprise in the pipeline between himself and the national postal service.

“We are going to use your hugs for something really special on St Patrick’s Day,” Adam said.