Appeals lodged over grant of permission for 100-bed nursing home in Cork city suburb

Appeals have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála objecting to the planning permission granted for a 100-bed nursing home and dozens of independent living units at Clarkes Hill in Rochestown.

In December, Cork City Council approved proposals put forward by Aperee Living Rochestown Ltd who sought permission for the development at the site, which is located within a five-minute walk of Mount Oval Village.

The application sought permission for the demolition of an existing dwelling and all associated structures at the site, the construction of a two-storey-over-basement nursing home, 20 townhouse units, and 27 apartments in two three-storey over-basement blocks.

It also sought permission for new vehicle access onto Clarkes Hill and all associated landscaping, car parking, bicycle storage, and signage.

In documentation submitted with the application, it stated that the application was being submitted “as a direct response to the demand for care facilities in the area”.

It stated that connectivity is one of the central design principles of the proposed scheme and that the site itself is well connected to Cork city centre and to Rochestown, Mount Oval Village and Douglas Village.

It also states that the proposed scheme has been organised to “take advantage of the natural features that are present on the site and to preserve as much natural features as possible” and added that the buildings have been designed “to provide minimal visual impact within the site”.

Following a request for further information from the council, some changes were made to the scheme, such as omitting a few of the townhouses to address concerns highlighted about a lack of private amenity open space.

Appeals lodged

Last month, Cork City Council granted conditional planning permission to the development, with 36 conditions attached.

However, the council’s grant of conditional planning permission has now been appealed by four third party appellants.

In one appeal it states that although some alterations have been made to the proposals in response to the council’s request for further information, the appellant argued that these alterations and conditions imposed by the council “do not go far enough in addressing the concerns that have been raised”.

The appellant argued that the proposed works are a “significant overdevelopment of the site”.

Also among the points raised in one of the appeals were concerns surrounding traffic and services.

“Due to the limited capacity relating to Clarkes Hill and its services it is suggested that consideration should be given to the redevelopment of Clarkes Hill before any approval is given for the Aperee development,” the appeal stated.

One of the concerns raised in another appeal was the potential loss of sunlight on adjacent residential properties.

An Bord Pleanála is due to make a decision on the case by mid-May.