Planning application for over 100 build-to-rent apartments in Cork city given the green light

A planning application seeking permission to develop 114 build-to-rent apartments in the Blackpool area has been given the green light by An Bord Pleanála.

The plans, lodged in September by Bellmount Developments Limited under the strategic housing development (SHD) process, also include the construction of a 313sq m retail unit at a site on Redforge Road in Blackpool.

The site of intended development is listed as Millfield Service Station.

Existing structures on site are first to be demolished, including a single-storey building, pump island canopy, four fuel pumps and the decommissioning or removal of four underground fuel tanks.

Following this, a total of 114 build-to-rent apartments are to be constructed at the site, located to the immediate north of Blackpool Retail Park.

These will comprise a mix of one and two-bed units in two blocks, ranging in height from four to nine storeys.

Plans also include the development of residential amenity facilities including a reception, residents’ gym, lounge area and shared workspace, as well as an enclosed courtyard and rooftop garden.

The provision of public realm improvements on Redforge Road including widened footpaths and pavement improvements, a pedestrian crossing and tree planting are also included in the proposals.

In documentation submitted with the application, it stated that the proposed development had been “guided by the feedback received from Bord Pleanála and Cork City Council” at earlier stages of the planning process.

An Bord Pleanála has now granted planning permission for the development, with 34 conditions attached.

One condition states that a total of 114 secure bicycle parking spaces must be provided within the development.

Plans for 114 build-to-rent apartments in the Blackpool area have been given the green light. Picture: www.redforgeshd.ie

Design details for these cycle spaces shall be submitted to, and agreed in writing with, the planning authority prior to commencement of development Another stipulates that proposals for the development name, apartment numbering scheme and associated signage shall also be submitted to, and agreed in writing with, the planning authority prior to commencement of development.

The board stated that the proposed name(s) “shall be based on local historical or topographical features, or other alternatives acceptable to the planning authority”.

Speaking to The Echo following the news of the grant of planning permission, Independent councillor Ken O’Flynn welcomed the development as a “positive step in the right direction for the Blackpool area”.

“I believe all of all build-to-rent schemes in the city this has the highest chance of success given the amount of office space in the area and a high demand to live in Blackpool again.

“I truly hope that this will encourage private development in Blackpool village,” he said.