National Lottery to reveal locations of other winning tickets shortly as Mayo player wins the jackpot

The National Lottery has said it will shortly reveal the 149 locations of Match 5 + Bonus winning tickets worth €36,687 as well as further details on the exact location of the jackpot-winning ticket.

One lucky Lotto player in Mayo has woken up today as Ireland’s largest ever Lotto jackpot winner after winning the entire €19,060,800 jackpot in last night’s draw.

The West of Ireland player won the largest prize ever seen in the game after matching six numbers on a Quick Pick ticket.

The ‘Will be Won’ mechanism, which was introduced to the game ahead of last night's historic draw, was not required due to the player matching all six numbers.

The National Lottery said it will be revealing further details on the location of the winning ticket in the coming days.

The winning numbers for last night's draw were: 02, 09, 16, 30, 37, 40 and the bonus was 23.

As the Lotto jackpot was capped at €19.06 million, the funds that would usually go to the jackpot flowed down to the next highest tier at which there was a winner.

The monumental ‘Will be Won’ event saw 149 winners at the Match 5 + Bonus tier who shared almost €5.5 million and they will now claim €36,687 each.

Meanwhile, last night’s draw also saw the first Lotto Plus 2 top prize win of the year.

A player in Kilkenny scooped the €250,000 prize after purchasing their winning Quick Pick ticket on Friday in Kittys Cabin on Rose Inn Street in the heart of Kilkenny city.

The winning numbers for last night’s Lotto Plus 2 draw were: 06, 11, 19, 23, 26, 44 and the bonus was 16.

The National Lottery is urging players all over the country to carefully check their tickets.

The winning ticket holders are all advised to sign the back of their tickets and to keep them safe.

They should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie as soon as possible so that arrangements can be made for them to claim their prizes.

Saturday night saw a total of 866,000 winners across Lotto and Lotto Plus draws.

A National Lottery spokesperson described last night's Lotto as "truly monumental in the history of the National Lottery". "After rolling for an astonishing seven months, the largest Lotto jackpot ever seen in the history of the game has officially been won.

"The €19.06 million was won in the natural way as the winning ticket holder matched all six numbers which meant that the ‘Will be Won’ mechanism was not needed.

"If no player had matched all six numbers in last night’s draw, the entire jackpot prize fund would have flowed down to the next winning tier instead."

The spokesperson reiterated that all ticket holders should carefully check their tickets today.