Funding approved for a significant extension programme at Cork secondary school

A significant extension programme has been approved for Bandon secondary school Coláiste na Toirbhirte.

The co-educational secondary school has been given the green light to proceed to tender for the construction of sixteen new classrooms.

This will include four construction, technology, and engineering rooms, one technical graphics room, two multi-media rooms, one DCG room, three science laboratories, two home economics rooms, and one music room. The new extension will also include two Special Education Needs base classrooms.

A spokesperson for Coláiste na Toirbhirte told The Echo the news was warmly welcomed.

“The Board of Management and Principal of Coláiste na Toirbhirte warmly welcomes the announcement by the Minister for Education and Skills, Norma Foley, of an extensive capital investment for our school.”

The spokesperson said the news represents a ‘significant’ day for Bandon and its catchment area.

“This is a significant and historic day for Bandon and its catchment. We are delighted to be part of this innovative project which will enhance the educational provision and opportunities for all the young people in the area. We look forward to sharing the campus with Gaelscoil Dhroichead na Banndan. A special word of thanks to the school management, staff, parents, and students for their encouragement and support in bringing us to this day.

“The Board of Management acknowledges and thanks our Patron Body, CEIST for its commitment and support in realising these ambitious plans for Coláiste na Toirbhirte. We look forward to working with CEIST in delivering this project for the community of Bandon and its environs,” the spokesperson added.

Pictured left to right: Head Student, Eimer Dinneen, Dr Margaret O'Donovan, Chairperson, Mary Galvin, Principal and Deputy Head Student, Aisling O'Donovan.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South West Christopher O’Sullivan welcomed the approval of the significant extension for Coláiste na Toirbhirte.

“The Department of Education approved the tender process on Tuesday, the latest in a series of actions to improve school capacity and capability in West Cork. It follows extensions for St Brogans College, Bandon, and Kinsale Community College," he said.

“It’s so well deserved. These will be a fine addition to the growing school.

“The school’s big decision to move to a co-educational model a few years back has proven to be the correct one as Coláiste Na Toirbhirte continues to grow and thrive. Considering the demand for secondary school places in Bandon, this is a huge boost for the area,” Deputy O'Sullivan added.