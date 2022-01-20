Cork students come up with novel product designed to keep households clean

ENTERPRISING students from Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh recently launched a product to help eradicate the age-old problem of dirt from boots and shoes gathering in households.

The fourth-year students from the Bishopstown secondary school came up with the business idea as part of their Student Enterprise Ireland project.

Brian Crowley came up with the concept after his boots were leaving a trail of muck behind, much to the angst of his mother.

“The idea generated from my own home as my mum was complaining about my boots being mucky after training,” he said. “I thought I would have to come up with something to resolve this problem. The mats outside the door were not working so I went down to the co-op to find something to sort it and I made the first prototype myself.”

He then pitched the idea to his fellow students, who decided to further embellish the product as part of their mini-company project.

“When they were looking for ideas for the mini-company I suggested that this project might be something we might take on further,” Brian said.

“It is a boot and shoe cleaner that we made ourselves. We wanted to make something unique that we would remember for years to come,” he said.

Brian said the product, which is called Scuaby Duo, is very easy to use and represents great value for money.

“This product cleans boots and shoes in general,” he said.

Eamon Cummins, Brien Crowley, Oliver Fitzpatrick and Daniel Griffin who are transition year students at Colaiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Bishopstown, Cork formed a mini company and developed the Scuaby Duo for cleaning shoes. The project was part of their Student Enterprise Ireland project. Picture Dan Linehan

“You simply leave it inside your door so if you have dirt or muck on your shoes it can be cleaned off very quickly.

“The product is left on the floor and the brushes are at an angle so that you can scrape the bottom of your shoe off it and the muck comes off very easily.

“The name of the product is Scuaby Duo. It is a clever play on the Scooby-Doo series. Scuab is the Irish for a brush. The product costs €15. It is designed for its durability and is very practical. My mother is especially delighted with the new product. It is something that every household needs,” he said.

The enterprising young student said orders are already coming in.

“The product has already been launched and we are getting orders. We have Instagram and Facebook accounts where people can message us directly if they are interested in buying a product. We also put posters up around our school to generate more publicity.”

Oliver Fitzpatrick, who is also a member of the 11-strong mini-company team, said local companies were also very helpful to their team.

“All our materials were sourced locally. We sent emails out to local companies and they were a great help. All our teachers and the school have been a big help to us throughout the process. It has been an exciting journey.”

Anne Cleary who is the transition year co-ordinator in the Cork secondary school, said the students have bright futures ahead as entrepreneurs.

“These lads are so mature and so humble. It is a great product and every household will be very grateful for this product.

“These lads have bright futures ahead of them as entrepreneurs. Anthony Malone was a huge help to the boys. He is in charge of mini-companies. Everyone in the school is really proud of them.”