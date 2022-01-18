Man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Fermoy further remanded in custody

A 27-year-old man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman out walking her dog in Fermoy was remanded in custody for a fortnight as the garda file in the case is being completed.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said directions had not yet been obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The accused man’s solicitor, Daithí Ó Donnabháin, said, “My issue is that he is in custody since November 11. He was refused High Court bail.”

Sgt Lyons said, “We are progressing the matter as fast as we can.”

Judge Olann Kelleher asked if it was correct that papers had not yet been sent to the DPP. Sgt Lyons said his understanding was that garda file was almost complete.

Mr Ó Donnabháin said there was consent to a two-week adjournment but not for having it put back longer.

The case was adjourned until February 1 with the accused to appear again at Cork District Court by video link from prison.

Vadim Veste, a Moldovan national with joint Moldovan and Romanian citizenship, had the assistance of a Romanian interpreter at Cork District Court.

In December, on the application of Sergeant John Kelleher, Judge Olann Kelleher remanded him in custody for four weeks to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Veste faces two charges related to St Colman’s Park, Fermoy on November 7 - assault causing harm to the woman and sexual assault of the same person.

Detective Garda David Barry said Vadim Veste, with an address at Clancy Street, Fermoy, made no reply to either charge when they were put to him after caution.

Seriousness of charge

At the first of two unsuccessful bail applications by Veste, Det Garda Barry said that gardaí were objecting to bail due to the seriousness of the charge where it was alleged that the injured party was out walking her dog when a male assailant came up behind her in a dark and unlit section of the park and pulled her to ground from behind, covering her mouth with his hand to stop her crying for help.

He said that the state would allege that the assailant then knelt on top of the woman as she lay on the ground and stuffed a woolly hat into her mouth to stop her shouting, injuring her gums while he put his other hand up under her dress and touched her on her vaginal area outside her underwear.

He said that the state would allege that the woman managed to scratch the man on the neck, face and hands before he fled when two other walkers heard her screams for help.

Det Garda Barry said the accused came to Ireland in December 2020, has no ties with the country and has a wife and family back home in Moldova and he feared that he would abscond and not stand trial if granted bail.