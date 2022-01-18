Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 14:49

West Cork house donated by fishermen to local charity

Castletownbere Fisherman's co-op celebrated 50 years in 2018 and to honour and pay tribute to all who had lost their lives at sea, the group decided to give back to the community in a big way.
John D. O'Sullivan, director, Fisherman's Co-op, John Nolan, general manager, Fisherman's Co-op, Gobnait Ni Chrualaoí, CEO and Wayne O'Sullivan, Chairman, Beara, CoAction, Tom Wilson, CoAction and Jason Sheehan, chairman, Fisherman's Co-op at the opening of the CoAction West Cork day service hub at Tallon Heights purchased from a 250k donation by the local Fishermans Co-op in Castletownbere. Picture Dan Linehan

Roisin Burke

Three years of collaboration along with a quarter of a million euros was gifted by West Cork fishermen to a local charity which they have lauded for the work they do in the local communities.

The co-op bought a house in a new estate, walking distance to Castletownbere town and gifted it to CoAction West Cork.

Mary O'Neill and Margaret Heffernan, CoAction at the opening of the CoAction West Cork day service hub at Tallon Heights. Picture Dan Linehan
CoAction West Cork works with 750 adults and children with intellectual disabilities and Autism.

Speaking to The Echo, General Manager of the Co-op, John Nolan said it was a fantastic charity and one the fishermen were proud to support and help.

“We need to be more caring as a nation,” John said.

The €250,000, four-bedroom home has a garage and a garden and is in close proximity to the town.

“It is a great tribute to all the people we have lost at sea,” Mr Nolan said, “ It is very fitting and we are thrilled to be able to give something back to the community.” 

In 2000, a boat called Saint Gervaise was lost at sea with all on board. Gary Kane, 29, Jaques Biger, 36, Timothy Angland, 30, and Kieran Harrington,18, were the men on board.

Mr Nolan said it has been a tough few years for the fishing industry on which the people of the Beara peninsula rely heavily for employment.

John D. O'Sullivan, director, Fisherman's Co-op, John Nolan, general manager, Fisherman's Co-op with Barry Power and Catherine O'Sullivan. Picture Dan Linehan
With Brexit and Covid, their industry has been severely impacted and Mr Nolan said if something doesn't change there will be job losses in the area.

“70 jobs will be lost at sea and another 20 - 30 will be lost ashore if we have to decommission 20% of our fleet, which we will need to do if the EU fishing quotas are not renegotiated.”


west corkfishingcharitycork
