Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 15:13

Pics: 'Doggie daycare' at the Marina Market a hit with Cork's animal lovers

Every Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 12pm, doggie moms and dads can bring their special little fluff ball to make furry friends under the careful supervision of a dog trainer.
Pics: 'Doggie daycare' at the Marina Market a hit with Cork's animal lovers

The free service is great for socialising the pets and a delightful way to pass the weekend mornings. Hannah and Alex Loxley and Murphy at a Top Barkz Cork puppy play date session at Marina Market. Picture Denis Minihane.

Roisin Burke

Playdates for your puppy or pet dog are the coolest gig in town at the popular dockland food, activity venue and marketplace, the Marina Market.

Every Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 12pm, doggie moms and dads can bring their special little fluff ball to make furry friends under the careful supervision of a dog trainer.

Esther Ring from Top Barkz Canine School is running the dog show at the Marina Market that has become popular with dog owners - and dog lovers who might not yet have their own special fur bundle of joy.

Speaking to The Echo, Esther said it is a tough gig making sure all the dogs are matched up with like-minded pooches who will play nice, but said the free service is great for socialising the pets and a delightful way to pass the weekend mornings.

Esther also said the play dates were on a first come first served basis and also outlined that not all dogs were suitable for playing with all dogs and perfect pairings needed to be selected from time to time to ensure peaceful playdates for all.

Read More

Cork man took off at high speed when gardaí tried to search his car 

More in this section

Breaking: Man arrested on suspicion of murder of Ashling Murphy  Breaking: Man arrested on suspicion of murder of Ashling Murphy 
Cork man took off at high speed when gardaí tried to search his car  Cork man took off at high speed when gardaí tried to search his car 
Man sentenced for 'cowardly' assault in which he struck someone in the face with pint glass  Cork man charged with cocaine possession
corkcork docklandscork business
<p> John D. O'Sullivan, director, Fisherman's Co-op, John Nolan, general manager, Fisherman's Co-op, Gobnait Ni Chrualaoí, CEO and Wayne O'Sullivan, Chairman, Beara, CoAction, Tom Wilson, CoAction and Jason Sheehan, chairman, Fisherman's Co-op at the opening of the CoAction West Cork day service hub at Tallon Heights purchased from a 250k donation by the local Fishermans Co-op in Castletownbere. Picture Dan Linehan</p>

West Cork house donated by fishermen to local charity

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more