Pics: 'Doggie daycare' at the Marina Market a hit with Cork's animal lovers

Playdates for your puppy or pet dog are the coolest gig in town at the popular dockland food, activity venue and marketplace, the Marina Market.

Every Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 12pm, doggie moms and dads can bring their special little fluff ball to make furry friends under the careful supervision of a dog trainer.

Karen O'Connell with Riley.

Richard Creedon and Aoife Cotter with Lyra

Katie Cronin with Scout

Esther Ring of Top Barkz Cork giving a treat to Scout

Riley at a Top Barkz Cork puppy play date session

Edel O'Brien with Chi Chi

Eve O'Shea with Lucy

Hannah and Alex Loxley and Murphy

Esther Ring from Top Barkz Canine School is running the dog show at the Marina Market that has become popular with dog owners - and dog lovers who might not yet have their own special fur bundle of joy.

Speaking to The Echo, Esther said it is a tough gig making sure all the dogs are matched up with like-minded pooches who will play nice, but said the free service is great for socialising the pets and a delightful way to pass the weekend mornings.

Esther also said the play dates were on a first come first served basis and also outlined that not all dogs were suitable for playing with all dogs and perfect pairings needed to be selected from time to time to ensure peaceful playdates for all.