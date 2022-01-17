People across Cork encouraged to take on 300,000 steps challenge 

Businesses, families and communities are being encouraged to lace up their walking shoes and take on the 300,000 Steps Challenge in aid of Cope Foundation this February.

This year marks the third year of the health and fitness campaign which is supported by EY.

As part of the campaign, groups and individuals are being asked to commit to reaching the 300,000 steps target during the 28 days of the month.

All funds raised will go towards projects and programmes that empower and support people with intellectual disabilities and/or autism across Cork city and county.

Last year, 1,700 people walked a total of 11,653 miles as part of the challenge.

Cope Foundation is hoping even more people will join them this year to go even further in support of the organisation's work and to encourage positive mental health and wellbeing.

Gary O’Sullivan, staff member of Cope Foundation, is among those taking part.

“I am delighted to be a leader of this year’s 300,000 Steps Challenge in aid of Cope Foundation. As a staff member, working through the pandemic has been difficult with redeployments across the organisation and finding new ways of doing things. I’m looking forward to taking on the challenge and focusing on my physical and mental wellbeing," he said.

Sarah Lynch, who is supported by Cope Foundation, is also taking part in the challenge.

“This is my second year being part of the campaign. I think it’s a great way to stay motivated and active during the month of February. The Challenge is so much fun, trying to get more than 10,000 steps in everyday is no easy task. I would encourage anyone who is thinking of taking part to sign up and get involved, you won’t regret it,” she said.

John Higgins, Lead Partner, EY Cork, added, “Charities like Cope Foundation have been hit hard by Covid and need our support more than ever, so we’re delighted to support the #stepsforchange initiative. Movement and exercise are so important to our mental health and wellbeing and can really help to lift spirits as each of us face our own unique set of challenges in the midst of a pandemic. We’re really excited to take part in the challenge along with all of our EY employees and would encourage anyone and everyone to do it too.”

Online registration is now open and the first 300 registrants will receive a free #StepsForChage snood.