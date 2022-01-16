'We’re delighted to be able to play our part': Staff at Dell Cork's work with local charities 

Time donated by employees at Dell Technologies Cork helped to generate more than €100,000 for local charities in 2021.

Over the course of the year, staff at Dell volunteered over 10,000 hours to a variety of community initiatives, which in turn helped to raise over €108,000.

The Dell team also lent its time and expertise to several local and national initiatives, hosting a number of fundraising events, and working with several charity partners.

Working closely with children’s charity Barnardo’s, Dell Technologies Cork helped to support the work that organisation does to support vulnerable children across Ireland, raising €42,000.

Providing essential items such as books, school supplies and nutritious meals, the Cork workers also supported Barnardo’s National Collection Day by taking part in the 5K Friday Challenge.

Employees at Dell Technologies Cork also took part in the ‘One Family Project’ and facilitated the local community in Ovens in welcoming a Syrian refugee family, putting in place a support system to help them transition to life in Ireland and to integrate in the local community.

Working as part of a scheme developed by the Department of Justice and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and operating under the supervision of the Irish Immigrant Support Centre Nasc, Dell’s employees are also supporting the family with language skills training.

Commenting on the team’s efforts this year, Bob Savage, site leader for Dell Technologies Cork, and former chair of Munster Technological University, said he wanted to acknowledge the many ways in which Dell’s Cork team had shared their time, creativity and skills to help in the community over the past twelve months.

“Despite varying levels of restrictions across the year, we’re incredibly proud at how our team members have continued to foster a culture of giving,” Mr Savage said.

“Ireland’s non-profit sector has continued to face many challenges during the year, but we’re delighted to be able to play our part in ensuring they have the support, expertise and technology to support those most in need.

“From our work nationally with Barnardos to our support to local NGOs such as the Cork Samaritans, we’ll continue to work with those within the community as they continue to provide vital services,” Mr Savage said.

Among the charities supported by the team at Dell Technologies Cork are Barnardos, Special Olympics Ireland, Irish Guide Dogs, Cork Samaritans, Cork Good Shepherd and Marymount Hospice.