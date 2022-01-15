Sat, 15 Jan, 2022 - 17:38

'I can make a contribution to society, I know I can': Cork man allegedly caught with heroin determined to get treatment 

He is charged with heroin possession and having the drugs for sale or supply.
Judge Olann Kelleher has remanded the accused in custody until January 20, on the application of Sergeant Pat Lyons.

Liam Heylin

A Youghal man who was allegedly caught with a consignment of heroin brought by train from Dublin to Cork was remanded in continuing custody until January 20.

Defence solicitor, Pat Horan, said 30-year-old Robert Murphy of Quarryvale, Greencloyne, Youghal, County Cork, was making an application for bail at the High Court in Dublin in the coming days. Bail was recently refused at Cork District Court.

Robert Murphy is charged with heroin possession and having the drugs for sale or supply.

Background 

Detective Garda Raphael Liston previously stated, “It is alleged he was searched and found with six grammes of heroin at Mayfield garda station with a market value of €840.

“On January 5, I was on patrol at Kent railway station. Mr Murphy just got off the Dublin train.

“Unsatisfied with the roadside search, the six grammes were found in a search back in Mayfield garda station.

“It is my belief that if he is granted bail he will commit further crime. It is alleged he is addicted to heroin.” 

When the defendant was asked about Det. Garda Liston’s concerns that he would commit further drugs offences, Robert Murphy replied, “100% not. 

I want to go back into treatment. That is my main goal. I know I need help. I can make a contribution to society. I know I can. I am a gentle person. I have never been in a fight my life.” 

Asked about relapsing and recovery he said, “Every dog has his day and I am going to get there eventually.”

cork court
