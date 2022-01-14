'Truly shocked by such an act of violence': Vigils to take place across Cork in memory of Ashling Murphy

There has been an outpouring of grief and solidarity across Cork following the shocking death of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore this week A number of vigils have been arranged across the city and county, with many wishing to pay their respects to the young teacher and highlight the devastation caused by violence against women in Ireland.

Ashling Murphy, a primary school teacher in Tullamore, was killed on Wednesday afternoon along the banks of the Grand Canal at Cappincur.

Both Cork City Council and Cork County Council have opened books of condolences to allow anyone who would like to pay their respects and express solidarity with the young teacher and her family and friends, to do so.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, in conjunction with the Deputy Lord Mayor and chair of Cork City Council’s Women’s Caucus, opened an online book of condolence for the late Ashling Murphy on Thursday.

The Lord Mayor described Ashling’s passing as “utterly tragic” and extended his sympathy to all who knew her.

“I open this online book of condolence, jointly with the Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Mary Rose Desmond, as a sign of solidarity with the people of Tullamore in Co. Offaly and Ashling’s family, he said.

Cllr Mary Rose Desmond also expressed her sympathies to Ashling’s family, friends, pupils and the people of Tullamore.

She described the killing of Ashling Murphy as a “horrific crime”.

“She was a young woman at the start of her life, with opportunities and her career - the world should have been her oyster, “ she said.

The online book can be signed here.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan has opened an online book of condolence for the people of Cork County to express their sympathies to the family and friends of Ashling Murphy. The book can be signed online.

“On behalf of the people of Cork County I wish to extend my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Ashling Murphy. I am truly shocked by such an act of violence and can only imagine the sense of loss that is currently being experienced across the community in Tullamore and County Offaly. My thoughts are with everyone who knew and loved Ashling. As a fellow teacher and on a personal level I would like to offer my condolences to everyone who has been impacted by this tragedy. Comhbhrón ó chroí.”

The Taoiseach, among others, also commented on the shocking killing. The Taoiseach said there is “no place in our society for violence, particularly violence against women” and, “it cannot and will not be tolerated. The safety and security of women is at the core of our society’s values.”

A number of vigils have been organised and all are welcome to attend however social distancing and mask-wearing is requested to keep everyone safe.

Buttevant: Friday, 14 January, 7pm. Meeting at Buttevent Primary School

Mallow: Friday 14 January, 7pm. Meeting at Lidl

Clonakilty: Friday 14 January, 8pm. Meeting at Emmet Square Clonakilty

Cork City: Saturday 15 January, 9.30am. Meeting at Atlantic Pond (Páirc Uí Chaoimh side) and walking back along the Marina

Cork City: Saturday 15 January, 2pm. Meeting outside Brown Thomas on Patrick’s Street, Cork City.

Kinsale Saturday, 15 January, 4pm. Meeting at Trident Hotel and walking through the town, over by Compass Quay, lighting candles a the bridges for Aisling and her family.

Ballydehob: Saturday 15 January, 4pm. Meeting at the Ballydehob playground

Bandon: Monday 17 January, 7pm. Meeting at Bridge lane Bandon (the outdoor seating area at the fish corner).

Kinsale Tri Club has arranged an event to give its members a chance to show solidarity.

The club is running from Kinsale Town Park at 3pm to Dock beach and back.

They are also suggesting members donate to Women’s Aid. Donation’s can be made here.