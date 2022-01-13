Man arrested by gardaí investigating fatal assault of Ashling Murphy is  released and is ‘no longer a suspect’

A man arrested and detained by An Garda Síochána investigating the fatal assault of Ashling Murphy has been released, with gardaí saying he is no longer a suspect.

Ms Murphy, a 23-year-old primary school teacher in Tullamore, was killed on Wednesday afternoon along the banks of the Grand Canal at Cappincur in Co Offaly.

In a statement this evening, gardaí said that the man who had been arrested and detained in connection with the assault had been eliminated from Garda enquiries.

"The male who was arrested and detained by An Garda Síochána investigating this fatal assault has now been released from this detention.

"This male has been eliminated from Garda enquiries and is no longer a suspect," the statement said.

“An Garda Síochána continue to investigate this fatal assault that occurred at approximately 4pm on Wednesday, 12th January, 2022, along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore, County Offaly.

“An Garda Síochána continue to appeal for any information on a Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/ green front forks.

“Gardaí continue to appeal for any person with any information on this fatal assault, who may not already have spoken to investigators, to come forward with that information.

“Gardaí continue to appeal to any persons that were in the Cappincur/Canal walk area of Tullamore, County Offaly before 4pm, yesterday afternoon Wednesday, 12th January 2022, to make contact with them,” the statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Hundreds of people gathered in Galway city centre on Thursday night for a vigil in memory of Ashling Murphy.

A number of vigils will take place in cities and towns around the country to remember the teacher over the coming days.

The National Women’s Council of Ireland will hold a candle-lit vigil from 4pm today outside Leinster House.

In Cork, a walk is scheduled in memory of Ashling Murphy this Saturday at 9.30am at the Atlantic Pond, on the Páirc Uí Chaoimh side, while at 2pm, Rosa Cork will hold a standout outside Brown Thomas on Patrick Street.