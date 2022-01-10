Recruitment drive for retained firefighter positions in Ballincollig closes this week

THE COUNTDOWN to the closing date for applications for retained firefighters for Ballincollig station is one with the recruitment drive closing on January 13.

The Local Authority has invited expressions of interest from suitably qualified persons from all backgrounds that enjoy being part of a team, possess a strong sense of duty and are seeking a challenging and rewarding career.

The job description for the position states that the role is very varied and demanding.

“Ballincollig Fire Station responds to all emergency calls from the public for assistance, primarily to protect life and save injury to individuals, but also to prevent and restrict damage to property. Many emergency calls, however, are not to fires, but to incidents where members of the community are trapped in vehicles following road traffic accidents, trapped in machinery, or trapped in less life-threatening circumstances, as well as being called to deal with chemical spillages, river incidents and toxic emissions.

“The job will be demanding both physically and mentally. All new recruits will be expected to absorb a wide range of information and be able to demonstrate their technical and practical skills through a series of assessments and examinations.

Read More RedFM presenter Ray Foley to leave station after six years

“Retained Firefighters are skilled technicians capable of using the most modern equipment, methods and techniques to undertake the full range of duties involved in fire fighting, rescue, road accidents, toxic and dangerous chemical spills, river incidents and other emergencies.” Cork City Council said there has been a high level of interest in the roles and the Local Authority thanked the local community organisations, sports clubs and businesses for their support in publicising this recruitment campaign.

Cork City Council previously stated that the reinstatement of the retained fire service in Ballincollig is dependent upon the success of the current recruitment campaign.

Lord Mayor and Ballincollig man Colm Kelleher encouraged anyone with interest to put themselves forward for the positions.

“It's a great opportunity to serve the city and our town with our city and our home.”

Mr Kelleher outlined that the retained fire service depends on there being enough staff to run the station and encouraged anyone thinking of getting involved to do so.

The deadline for the receipt of completed Expressions of Interest forms is 4pm, Thursday, 13 January. If you have any queries you can contact recruitment@corkcity.ie.