RedFM presenter Ray Foley to leave station after six years

RAY FOLEY has been announced as the new voice of afternoons on Today FM, leaving Cork’s Red FM after six years with the station.

The Mayo radio presenter is no stranger to Today FM listeners, having presented a multi-award-winning show on the station for many years.

"You just can’t imagine how excited I am to start afternoons on Today FM, I’m so buzzing to get started with a brand-new show," Ray Foley said.

Every day for the last nine years, my key card for the building hasn’t worked, so we might need to get that looked at. Our last song in 2012 was Example - We’ll Be Coming Back For You One Day and now we are!”

Rival radio-show presenter Ross Browne, who presents the breakfast show on 96FM, had a tongue-in-cheek response to the news.

Ross Browne.

“We’re not concerned with what the show that we’re beating is doing," he said. "We focus on us and what we do and our chemistry and content speak for itself.

"I didn’t even know it was Ray Foley until last month. I thought it was Ralph Foley.”

'KC and Ross in the morning' on Cork’s 96fm beat Redfm in the JNLR breakfast show ratings and also won IMRO gold for best breakfast show in the country.

KC at 96FM, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Today FM has announced a whole schedule shakeup with Pamela Joyce set to host her own lunchtime show. and Early Breakfast presenter Paula MacSweeney taking up a new slot in the evenings with the king of breakfast radio Ian Dempsey adding an extra hour to his morning show.

Well used to setting the alarm clock for the middle of the night, Ian said he is thrilled to wake up the nation that bit earlier “I’m going to try and still get up at the same time (5am) but just do things quicker at home! There will be days that I may have forgotten to brush my hair (nobody will notice that!) but I hope we can bring our famed music, entertainment, information and positivity to our legendary listeners whenever they wake up!”

The new schedule comes on the back of a hugely successful JNLR book for Today FM, which marked a seven-year high for the station surpassing 900,000 listeners weekly (911,000) reinforcing Today FM’s position as the biggest independent radio station in the country.

Read More 5 ways to give yourself a boost when working from home

Commenting on Today FM’s big schedule news, James Brownlow, Managing Editor, Music & Entertainment, Bauer Media Audio Ireland said: “Today FM has previously, and now will once again, be the home of the best music and entertainment talent in radio. With one of Ireland’s hottest radio talents in Ray Foley joining the team, alongside Paula MacSweeney & Pamela Joyce moving into our larger prime time shows, Irish radio’s favourite breakfast show with Ian Dempsey getting even bigger with 3 hours in the morning, never has a radio station in Ireland made a move to bring such high industry standard programmes and listener experiences.

"This is a hugely exciting time for Today FM, we have a stellar line-up that includes radio royalty in Ian Dempsey, heavy hitters Dermot and Dave who now have the biggest mid-morning audience on commercial radio and The Last Word with Matt Cooper serving up cutting-edge drive time radio. Today FM is providing the nation with the best trailblazing entertainment radio.”

As a result of the refreshed schedule, Today FM has confirmed that Fergal D’Arcy will depart the station. Fergal will continue to present his afternoon show in the coming weeks.

Acknowledging Fergal’s time with Today FM, James Brownlow commented: “I’d like to sincerely thank Fergal for the huge contribution he’s made since he joined Today FM. Fergal is very passionate about radio and about music and we wish him continued success in both.”

The revamped schedule on Today FM will come into effect in early February