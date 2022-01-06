Status yellow snow and ice warning to come into effect later today

Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 11:03

Met Éireann has warned of hazardous travelling conditions in some parts.
A countrywide status yellow snow and ice warning is to come into effect from 4pm this afternoon, with Met Éireann warning of hazardous travelling conditions in some parts. Picture: Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

A countrywide status yellow snow and ice warning is to come into effect from 4pm this afternoon, with Met Éireann warning of hazardous travelling conditions in some parts.

The national weather forecaster has said there will be scattered showers of hail, sleet and snow, and icy stretches.

Isolated thunderstorms will occur also.

The weather warning is set to remain in place until 11am tomorrow.

A status yellow gale warning for all coasts of Ireland and on the Irish Sea has also been issued.

The marine warning is to remain in place until 12pm tomorrow.

“Southerly winds will reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 this morning on all Irish Coastal Waters and on the Irish Sea.

“Winds veering westerly today and continuing to reach gale force 8 at times and reaching strong gale force 9 for a time early on Friday in the southwest,” Met Éireann has stated.

Gales will become confined to western and southern sea areas during the course of the day tomorrow.

A mix of sunny spells and frequent blustery showers have been forecast for Munster today.

At times this rain will become heavy with hail and isolated thunderstorms also likely.

Met Éireann has said the showers will turn “increasingly wintry” this afternoon and evening.

Fresh to strong southerly winds will become westerly as rain clears with temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees.

Tonight will be cold and blustery with continued wintry showers.

Some snow may fall on high ground.

There could also be some hail and a few thunderstorms.

Lowest temperatures will be between 0 to 3 degrees with fresh to strong, gusty westerly winds.

Tomorrow morning will also bring similar conditions, with showers of rain, hail and sleet.

During the afternoon, outbreaks of rain will develop across the region.

Highest temperatures will be between 6 to 8 degrees, with fresh, gusty westerly winds.

