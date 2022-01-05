'It shows contempt for communities': North Cork fly-tipping incident under investigation

CORK County Council is investigating the dumping of 10 bags of rubbish on the Lombardstown-to-Bweeng road over the weekend.

Local Fine Gael councillor, Tony O’Shea, was alerted to the illegal dumping at a junction just above the Well House Bar. Mr O’Shea said the fly-tipping happened last weekend.

“It happened on Saturday night or Sunday. A local man, who was out jogging, came upon the rubbish. The dumping took place on the Lombardstown to Bweeng Road. It is at a junction just above the Well House Bar. They threw 10 bags of rubbish in over the ditch. The culprits drove around, found a quiet spot, and dumped their rubbish,” he said.

Mr O’Shea said most of the items inside the rubbish bag could have been recycled. He said local authorities will have to ‘up our game’ to eradicate illegal dumping.

“It shows contempt for people and communities. It is disrespectful. We have people in every community doing great work cleaning their areas. This spoils it all. The culprit will face a fine of €150. We are going nowhere with that kind of a fine. We are going to have to up our game.

“I think Cork County Council need to do more. Maybe do a survey and find out what people are doing with their day-to-day refuse. The majority of people are doing things right, but it only takes one or two people to spoil it,” he added.

“Inside the bags were mostly bottles, cans, papers, a few broken children’s toys. Every single thing in the bags was recyclable. Cork County Council recyclable centres were open last Thursday and Friday and again on Tuesday, January 4. They go to all that extreme to save paying €4 in a recycling centre. It doesn’t make sense. It is happening in a lot of places, unfortunately,” he added.

The Fine Gael councillor said he gave the culprit every opportunity to come forward before he alerted the authorities.

“I gave the person until Tuesday morning to come forward and reclaim their rubbish or I would be alerting the relevant authorities. The person never came forward. The matter has now been reported to Cork County Council and they are currently pursuing the case.”