Planning sought for extension to paediatric unit at Cork University Hospital

A PLANNING application seeking permission for an extension to the existing paediatric unit at Cork University Hospital (CUH) has been lodged with Cork City Council.

A description of the proposed development states that the Health Service Executive South is looking to build a five-storey extension to the existing paediatric unit at the hospital.

The proposed development would provide over 80 additional paediatric in-patient beds, high dependency units, palliative care suites, haematology bed spaces, procedure rooms, operating theatres and diagnostic facilities.

The development would also contain ancillary healthcare staff facilities, plant and storage for the operation of the unit.

In addition, the proposed development would provide for the refurbishment of level one of the existing paediatric unit to accommodate allied health professional services and a paediatric assessment unit.

Ancillary site development works would include the realignment of the existing campus ring road, diversion of services and utilities to the existing building on site, signage, hard and soft landscaping, lighting, signage, green roofs, plant, and all other site development works.

82 BEDS

A spokesperson for the South/South West Hospital Group confirmed that in December 2021, “planning permission was submitted by HSE Estates for a new Paediatric Department in Cork”.

“Phase one of the new Paediatric Department in Cork has been delivered and commissioned providing dedicated paediatric outpatient accommodation, including dedicated paediatric cystic fibrosis outpatient accommodation in Cork University Hospital.

“The next phase of the project will focus on the delivery of in-patient accommodation as well as the provision of dedicated paediatric theatre accommodation.

“A total of 82 beds will be provided and will cater for both Mercy University Hospital and Cork University Hospital paediatric departments,” the spokesperson continued.

CUH charity has been fundraising to provide state-of-the-art equipment and facilities for the children who attend CUH.

The charity states that over 40,000 children attend the hospital annually and that up to 95% of patients receive all their treatment on-site, without requiring referral to the Dublin Children’s Hospitals.

On its website, the charity says that in December 2020 it received confirmation that funding for a vital phase of a new €60m children’s hospital in Cork had been approved.

“The development of a dedicated children’s hospital will be a major step forward in the delivery of best-in-class paediatric services to the children of Munster and will make a huge difference to the families of those in the region who need this service,” CUH Charity said.

A decision on the planning application is expected by February 21, 2022.