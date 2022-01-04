Tue, 04 Jan, 2022 - 14:16

An Post confirms temporary closure of Cork post office 'due to the impact of Covid'

A spokesperson for An Post said that the post office is currently closed and that An Post expects it to reopen on Monday, January 10.
An Post has confirmed the temporary closure of Blarney Post Office "due to the impact of Covid". Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

An Post has confirmed the temporary closure of Blarney Post Office "due to the impact of Covid".

In the meantime, social welfare payments may be collected at Blackpool Post Office with immediate effect.

The spokesperson confirmed that no other Cork offices have been impacted at present but that "it is a rapidly changing situation". 

"Postal deliveries are also being impacted in some areas but we are doing everything possible to rotate staff and ensure regular deliveries and collections to all routes," the spokesperson added. 

