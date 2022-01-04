Tue, 04 Jan, 2022 - 13:00

The Everyman announces cancellation of some panto performances due to positive Covid test

The theatre made the announcement today.
Dayl Cronin as Aladdin and Ciaran Bermingham as The Dame Lola Twankey performing a scene in this year's Everyman Panto, Aladin which runs until the 16th Jan 2022. The theatre has today announced that due to a positive covid test it has had to cancel performances of the panto today and tomorrow. Picture: Darragh Kane

Amy Nolan

The Everyman has announced the cancellation of some pantomime performances as a result of a positive Covid-19 test.

The theatre today announced that today and tomorrow’s performances of Aladdin will not go ahead and ticket-holders will be refunded directly.

"We are very sorry to announce that due to a positive Covid test we have to cancel performances of Aladdin today, 4th of January and tomorrow, 5th of January.

"You don’t need to do anything, we will contact you directly over the next few days and we will refund everyone as soon as we can.

"We would like to thank you for your patience and we apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment caused," The Everyman said in a statement. 

Aladdin opened at The Everyman on Wednesday, December 8 and is due to run until Sunday, January 16.

The Everyman’s digital panto is also available to watch on-demand online until Jan 23.

